New wayfinding system being implemented in downtown Sioux City

The total cost of the project is roughly $250,000, which includes pedestrian and vehicular signage. Cote said a grant from Missouri River Historical Development covered quite a bit of the cost of the project.

"What we've ended up doing, just due to funding, is we've split the project into two phases. One was pedestrian and one was for cars," Cote said. "Pedestrian is the one that got done first to help people as they're walking downtown."

Cote said bids for the vehicular piece of the project, which is the most expensive, were recently received. She said the City Council will be asked to award a contract to the lowest bidder in the next couple of weeks.

"The vehicular side of things is more of a citywide based system," Cote explained. "It takes a little bit of our history. You'll see some of the steer heads in the design. You'll see a lot of golds and terra cotta colors that you would see in downtown."

The new signage and maps will help connect people with entertainment areas, museums, parks, residential living units, city services, the riverfront and hundreds of downtown small businesses.

Each traffic signal box is wrapped using an image of how that intersection once looked and a map that shows the current location and identifies businesses within a two-block radius.