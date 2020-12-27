New Year's Eve fireworks sales booming

SIOUX CITY -- Less than a week before New Year's Eve, Jerry Peterson's fireworks business is booming.
The owner of King Kong Fireworks said this may be because people want to say goodbye to 2020 with a bang.
"Because of COVID-19, it's been a tough year for everybody," Peterson said. "I think people are hoping 2021 will be better."
As a sign of the times, even the large gorilla in front of King Kong Fireworks is wearing a pandemic-ready face mask.
"Just seemed appropriate for everyone to stay safe," Peterson said inside his 5,000-square-foot shop, one mile east of Menards on Highway 20.
In business for the past four years, Peterson said Fourth of July customers are likely to make family-friendly purchases, like sparklers, in addition to artillery shells, parachutes and rockets.
For end-of-the-year celebrations, customers are simply looking for items that can light up the sky.
That may put people at odds with members of the Sioux City Council, which is looking into making changes to the city ordinance as it relates to fireworks.
Statewide, Iowans can discharge fireworks legally until Jan. 3. However, municipalities may make changes.
Sioux City's ordinance allows fireworks to be legally discharged from 1 p.m. Thursday (New Year's Eve Day) to 12:30 a.m. Friday (New Year's Day). However, some individuals have been discharging fireworks for the past two to three weeks.
The problem is even greater around Independence Day.
Fireworks complaints made to the Sioux City Police Department increased 80 percent back in June, compared to the same period the previous year. From June 1 to the afternoon of June 29, 306 complaints had been logged with police. This was an increase of 136 complaints from June 2019.
Mayor Bob Scott said the police department will need to get serious when it comes to fireworks, which has become a problem for pet owners, military veterans and other residents who take issue with unpredictable loud bangs and screeches.
On Dec. 21, the Sioux City Council took a step toward holding private landowners liable for fireworks violations occurring on their property, even if someone else discharged the fireworks.
The council voted 4 to 1 in favor of the first reading of an amended ordinance that would add a municipal infraction penalty for property owners who permit fireworks violations to occur on their property. Councilman Pete Groetkin was the lone dissenter.
Under the current ordinance, direct violators are charged with simple misdemeanors. Illegal fireworks discharge carries a minimum $250 fine on private property and $500 on city property. The revised ordinance adds fines for property owners of $250 for the first offense, $500 for a second offense and $1,000 for the third or subsequent offense.
Despite that, Peterson's business will not likely be impacted.
Possibly due to the pandemic, King Kong Fireworks sales have taken off like a rocket.
"Last summer was our best summer ever," Peterson said. "With so many activities and sporting events canceled due to COVID, people were looking for things to do with the family at home."
With family packs in all price ranges, he said fireworks are an inexpensive form of entertainment.
"Plus you can stay socially distant when you're setting off fireworks," Peterson added.
Perhaps, the masked, oversized ape in front of King Kong Fireworks may be a good role model after all.