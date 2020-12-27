New Year's Eve fireworks sales booming

SIOUX CITY -- Less than a week before New Year's Eve, Jerry Peterson's fireworks business is booming.

The owner of King Kong Fireworks said this may be because people want to say goodbye to 2020 with a bang.

"Because of COVID-19, it's been a tough year for everybody," Peterson said. "I think people are hoping 2021 will be better."

As a sign of the times, even the large gorilla in front of King Kong Fireworks is wearing a pandemic-ready face mask.

"Just seemed appropriate for everyone to stay safe," Peterson said inside his 5,000-square-foot shop, one mile east of Menards on Highway 20.

In business for the past four years, Peterson said Fourth of July customers are likely to make family-friendly purchases, like sparklers, in addition to artillery shells, parachutes and rockets.

For end-of-the-year celebrations, customers are simply looking for items that can light up the sky.

That may put people at odds with members of the Sioux City Council, which is looking into making changes to the city ordinance as it relates to fireworks.

Statewide, Iowans can discharge fireworks legally until Jan. 3. However, municipalities may make changes.