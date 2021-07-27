Newcastle, Nebraska, school closed due to dwindling student numbers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Newcastle consolidated with the larger Hartington district beginning with the 2014-15 school year. Five seniors graduated from the last Newcastle High School class in 2014.

At the time, Hartington administrators guaranteed that students from pre-K through fourth grade would remain at Newcastle, at least for one year, but beyond that, the future of the school was uncertain.

"What we had found is that, some of the older students, some of those families decided to send their kids to Hartington a little bit earlier, so that's why this last year was a Pre-K through 1 school," Johnson said.

One of the two teachers at Newcastle retired at the end of the last year, Johnson said, and the other was departing for another job opportunity. The district is trying to find new roles for a small handful of other staffers at the Newcastle building.

District officials, Johnson said, will have to figure out what they're going to do with the empty Newcastle school, which includes an older structure and a newer addition.

"We're looking into our options there. There's certainly -- especially the newer part of the building -- there's some very good space there. So we'll do our best to work with the community to see what kind of arrangements we could work out," he said.