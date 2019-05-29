* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Grand re-opening week

Library staff welcomes visitors back to the Morningside Branch Library to explore the many changes and get acquainted with the new space.

The library re-opens to the public at 10 a.m. Monday. A ribbon cutting and grand re-opening will be held at 10 a.m. June 14.

During grand re-opening week, which runs June 10-15, patrons can visit any of the Sioux City Public Library locations to have overdue fines forgiven as the library celebrates a fresh start for its Morningside Branch.