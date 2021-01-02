Newsmakers of 2020: Siouxland health care workers' daily fight against COVID-19

"I think most of the staff don't dwell on it very much. I think most staff stay focused on the job and what we need to do," Liewer said. "You do what you can. We use all our PPE and be as careful as we can, but you can never be perfect, so you do what you can.

"The staff has done a good job of supporting each other. It is a stress on the staff."

How to get through it? Pep talks with each other, Engle said, and keeping their patients' needs on their minds. Though they might be having their own personal struggles, care providers must present a positive attitude to those for whom they're caring.

"They're very fearful and very afraid," she said. "They know what this virus is capable of. We can tell them, 'I've treated a dozen people and they've gotten better.'"

The patients, Liewer said, help pull the workers through those trying times.

"I guess a little bit of what keeps me and our staff going is working with patients that are frightened and not sure how sick they are or will get," he said. "We try to comfort them and treat them and assure them. Patients are very thankful for the care they receive, and that's gratifying."

How long the pandemic will continue is anyone's guess. There is optimism with vaccines just now being distributed.