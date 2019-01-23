SIOUX CITY -- Erika Newton resigned Wednesday as general manager of the Tyson Events Center Wednesday.
Newton told the Journal that she is moving on to another opportunity outside of the entertainment industry. She couldn't elaborate other than to say that the position is "still in development" and that she hopes to remain actively involved in the community.
"There's a new opportunity on the horizon that I'm definitely very interested in and the timing just seemed to work," she said.
Enzo Carannante, who currently serves as assistant general manager and director of marketing, will serve as interim general manager.
"We are planning to announce our new general manager in the coming weeks," Carannante said in a statement. "We wish Erika the very best in her future endeavors."
Newton formerly led Sioux City's Events Facilities Department before the City Council voted to privatize its operations. Philadelphia-based Spectra Venue Management took over management of the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018.
Spectra is responsible for day-to-day operations, including booking, marketing, staffing, and food and beverage service of the venues. The city still owns the Tyson, while the Orpheum is independently owned.
In recent months, council members have expressed frustration with how few concerts and other major events Spectra landed in its first year of managing the Tyson. The company insists it is one track to meet its projections of reducing the city's subsidy of the venue by $270,000 in its first year through increased events and sponsorship revenue.
In October, Newton told the Journal she had been meeting with "a ton" of promoters and agents about bringing shows to Sioux City. But she noted the city faces increased competition from newer venues with more seating like the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Newton was appointed executive director of Sioux City's Events Facilities Department in 2013. At the time, the department oversaw the Tyson, Convention Center, Orpheum Theatre, IBP Ice Center and tourism activities. Previously the Convention Bureau manager, Newton started working in the department in 2007.