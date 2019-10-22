SIOUX CITY -- Nick McGowan, a senior at Bishop Heelan High School, has been named “Male Youth Leader of the Year” by the Sioux City Area National Council on Youth Leadership.
He is attending the “Town Meeting on Tomorrow” Oct. 19-23 at Washington University in St. Louis, which offers leadership seminars and activities for youth leaders of diverse backgrounds.
McGowan, the son of Chris and Cathleen McGowan of Sioux City, is vice president of Heelan’s Student Council, a member of the Heelan debate team and Miracle Makers, a Knight of the Altar and captain of the varsity wrestling team. He is mayor pro tem of the Mayor’s Youth Commission, works with Siouxland Cares and is a member of its Teen Court program.
The Heelan senior is president of his 4-H club and is one of just six Iowans selected to attend the National 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C., in the spring, the first from Woodbury County in over a decade. He received a Danforth Award for leadership in 2019.
McGowan hopes to attend the United States Naval Academy after graduation.
National Council on Youth Leadership students must have a 3.0 or higher grade point average and leadership roles in school, religious or community sponsored organizations.