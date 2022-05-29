Nickless submits resignation letter to Pope Francis

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City has submitted his letter of resignation to the pope, a mandatory action in the Catholic Church upon the bishop reaching 75 years of age. Nickless' 75th birthday was Saturday.

“It doesn’t mean he will retire right at 75, just that he will submit his letter,” Father David Esquiliano, judicial vicar of the diocesan tribunal, said in a statement in an article published by Lumen Media, the official online publication of the Diocese of Sioux City.

Pope Francis will not likely accept the resignation until a successor bishop can be found for the Diocese. This process could take some time, and Nickless will remain in office until then.

“In practice, the position of the bishop will not change until his resignation is accepted. The bishop is still the bishop. He does not change his title and everything remains in place. He maintains his authority and at Mass we will still pray for him," said Esquiliano, who pointed out that bishops often work until they're 80 years old.

It can reportedly take six to eight months, or longer, for a bishop to be appointed by the pope. Nickless remains in good health and "is willing to serve as long as the Holy Father desires," according to the Lumen article.

Nickless, then a Monsignor, was appointed Sioux City's new bishop on Oct. 31, 2005. He was ordained the following January.

“While there have been some challenges, these 16 years have been filled with so many blessings. I feel fortunate serving with many great clergy, religious and laity to continue the mission of evangelization in this diocese," Nickless said in the Lumen article.

The church, in its search of a new bishop, may seek a Spanish-speaker -- due to the relatively large proportion of Spanish-speaking Catholics in the Sioux City area -- and one who is "a good fit for a rural diocese," the Lumen reported.

