Nine care facilities in Northwest Iowa suffering COVID outbreaks

-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 10 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, six have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, five have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, four have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

Statewide, the number of long-term care facilities in Iowa experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks jumped to 50 on Friday. Outbreaks at long-term care facilities have been especially dire, as these represent 680 of the state's 1,308 deaths.

Woodbury County reported an additional death Friday, according to IDPH data, bringing the county's toll to 64, the highest in the region.