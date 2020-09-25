Nine care facilities in Northwest Iowa suffering COVID outbreaks

SIOUX CITY -- The number of long term care facilities in Northwest Iowa reporting COVID-19 outbreaks tripled on Friday.
A total of nine facilities, spread across Woodbury, Sioux, Plymouth, O'Brien, Lyon and Crawford counties, are dealing with outbreaks. Across these facilities, a total of 102 people have tested positive, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
As recently as Thursday, only three facilities, two in Plymouth and one in O'Brien County, were dealing with outbreaks.
The following is a list of long-term care facilities in the region experiencing outbreaks:
-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 16 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Fellowship Village in Inwood, seven have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 18 are considered recovered.
-- At Kinsley Specialty Care in Kingsley, 15 have tested positive. Of these, 11 are considered recovered.
-- At the Akron Care Center in Akron, 10 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 10 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, six have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, five have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, four have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
Statewide, the number of long-term care facilities in Iowa experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks jumped to 50 on Friday. Outbreaks at long-term care facilities have been especially dire, as these represent 680 of the state's 1,308 deaths.
Woodbury County reported an additional death Friday, according to IDPH data, bringing the county's toll to 64, the highest in the region.
In Sioux County, the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive climbed yet again Friday, to a staggering 31.7 percent over the past two weeks -- by far the highest in the state. Not far behind Sioux County's alarming percentage were Lyon County, where 27.3 percent of all tests came back positive in the past two weeks; Osceola County, with 26.9 percent; and Crawford County, with 23 percent.
Other counties in the area have less than 20 percent positivity rates. In Sac County, 19.8 percent of all tests came back positive in the past two weeks; in Plymouth County, 19 percent; in Woodbury County, 15.9 percent; in Cherokee County, also 15.9 percent; in O'Brien, 15 percent. All others were under 15 percent.
A high positive percentage is taken as an indication that more people's infections are going undetected, and that the virus generally is spreading more aggressively. Some of the counties with high positive percentages had relatively low levels of testing -- though the percentage of positives was higher in Osceola County than in Woodbury County, far more tests were conducted in Woodbury County.
In absolute terms, Sioux County has recorded roughly 504 new infections in the past two weeks; Lyon County has recorded 134; Osceola County has recorded 54; Crawford County has recorded 190; Sac County has recorded 114; Plymouth County has recorded 220; Woodbury County has recorded 900; Cherokee County has recorded 89; O'Brien has recorded 115.
