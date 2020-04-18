You are the owner of this article.
Nine more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County; total cases now 34
Nine more COVID-19 cases in Dakota County; total cases now 34

Photo1

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Despite having had no cases of the novel coronavirus for weeks even as neighboring Woodbury County recorded more and more, Dakota County now has nearly as many as its neighbor to the east. 

According to a press release issued Saturday afternoon by the Dakota County Health Department, another nine COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county. This bring's Dakota County's total number of cases to 34. Woodbury County sits at 36 cases. 

One of Dakota County's new cases is under age 21, six are between 21 and 59, and two individuals are over age 60. Contact tracing investigations have been initiated for the new cases. 

The first case in Dakota County was reported on Sunday. By Friday, the number of cases jumped by 16, to a total of 25. 

Tyson Foods spokeswoman Liz Croston on Friday confirmed that  employees of the company's plant in Dakota City have tested positive for the virus, though she declined to say how many cases have been confirmed among plant workers. 

