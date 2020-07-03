Nine more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, four in Dakota County

SIOUX CITY -- An additional nine people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County as of Friday, and an additional four have in Dakota County.
Since March, some 3,205 people in the county have tested positive for the virus, but only a sliver of them are currently dealing with ongoing infections -- 3,034, or roughly 94.6 percent, are now considered recovered.
To date some 44 deaths in the county have been attributed to the virus, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.
It's unknown how many of Dakota County's infected individuals have recovered, as the Dakota County Health Department has not released recovery data for weeks. A total of 37 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the county.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Sioux City continues to trend downward -- as of Friday, 19 patients with the virus were receiving treatment at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, the hospitals reported.
Roughly three weeks ago, there were three times as many people hospitalized with the virus in Sioux City.
Across Northwest Iowa, the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients remains below levels seen during May and part of June. As of Friday, eight patients with the virus were in the ICU and six were on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC).
No new positive tests were recorded in Cedar, Dixon, Thurston or Wayne counties on Friday, according to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department. Taken together, the four counties have recorded 268 infections, and of these 169 are considered recovered.
Thurston County remains, to date, the most-impacted of those four, with a total of 170 infections.
Union County in South Dakota recorded an additional six infections, while neighboring Clay County reported two and Yankton County saw one.
Other counties in Northwest Iowa recorded one or two, or in some cases zero new infections on Saturday; Crawford County, with three new infections, was the most-impacted county in the region other than Woodbury.
