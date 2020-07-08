Nine more COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County, three in Dakota County on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County recorded another nine positive test results for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, while neighboring Dakota County logged three more.
Neither county's health department reported any new deaths attributed to the virus Wednesday; the Dakota County Health Department tallied the county's 38th virus fatality on Tuesday.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, 3,262 people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the virus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data, while 1,800 have tested positive in Dakota County.
More than 95 percent of Woodbury County's individuals who had the virus are now considered recovered, while the number of recoveries in Dakota County has gone unreported by local health authorities. The Siouxland District Health Department has recorded 44 deaths attributable to the virus in Woodbury County since the beginning of the outbreak.
Some other counties in Northwest Iowa reported no new infections on Wednesday, while others reported a small jump -- in Dickinson County, a total of 281 people have tested positive to date, while in Sioux County that tally is now 488. A surge of infections in Buena Vista County has leveled off, with the total now standing at 1,724, according to IDPH data.
In each of these counties, far more than half of known infections are now considered recovered -- in Buena Vista County, 1,573 (or 91 percent) of the county's total number of cases are now considered recovered.
Recoveries are ongoing in the region's long-term care facilities that have experienced outbreaks.
Buena Vista County had outbreaks at two facilities -- the Good Samaritan Society in Newell and the Pleasant View Home in Albert City each had 11 people test positive. Only one of the 11 at Good Samaritan is now considered recovered, while nine at Pleasant View are reported as recovered.
In Dickinson County, 11 people tested positive at Accura Healthcare of Milford; nine of these people are now considered recovered.
And in Woodbury County, 17 people tested positive at the Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. Of these, 14 are now considered recovered.
The coronavirus has been especially hard on older Iowans -- 88 percent of the state's 735 deaths tied to the virus were people 61 years or older.
In Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which represents counties in Northwest Iowa, five COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the past day. The total number of patients hospitalized with the virus in the region stands at 35, with eight in the ICU and four on ventilators.
Wayne and Cedar counties in Northeast Nebraska each reported one new positive test result Wednesday, for a total of 30 and 18 infections, respectively. In the Southeast corner of South Dakota, only Union County reported a new infection Wednesday -- their tally now stands at 138.
