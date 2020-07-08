Nine more COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County, three in Dakota County on Wednesday

In each of these counties, far more than half of known infections are now considered recovered -- in Buena Vista County, 1,573 (or 91 percent) of the county's total number of cases are now considered recovered.

Recoveries are ongoing in the region's long-term care facilities that have experienced outbreaks.

Buena Vista County had outbreaks at two facilities -- the Good Samaritan Society in Newell and the Pleasant View Home in Albert City each had 11 people test positive. Only one of the 11 at Good Samaritan is now considered recovered, while nine at Pleasant View are reported as recovered.

In Dickinson County, 11 people tested positive at Accura Healthcare of Milford; nine of these people are now considered recovered.

And in Woodbury County, 17 people tested positive at the Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. Of these, 14 are now considered recovered.

The coronavirus has been especially hard on older Iowans -- 88 percent of the state's 735 deaths tied to the virus were people 61 years or older.