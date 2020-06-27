Nine more COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- An additional nine people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Saturday.

The nine test results come from a total of 204 new tests, according to Siouxland District Health Department data. This makes for a positivity rate of about 4.4 percent. Statewide, the positivity rate on Friday was about 4.7 percent of all tests done, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

Since March, a total of 3,125 people in the county have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 2,658 -- about 85 percent -- have recovered, while 43 have died.

The Dakota County Health Department did not provide updated COVID-19 data on Saturday, and neither did the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which covers Dixon, Cedar, Thurston and Wayne counties. As of Friday, some 1,764 people in Dakota County had tested positive for the virus, and the majority are believed to be recovered.

Other counties in Northwest Iowa and Southeast South Dakota reported new infections on Saturday, but none had more than 10 new positives and most recorded fewer than five.