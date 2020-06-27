Nine more COVID-19 infections in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- An additional nine people in Woodbury County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Saturday.
The nine test results come from a total of 204 new tests, according to Siouxland District Health Department data. This makes for a positivity rate of about 4.4 percent. Statewide, the positivity rate on Friday was about 4.7 percent of all tests done, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Since March, a total of 3,125 people in the county have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 2,658 -- about 85 percent -- have recovered, while 43 have died.
The Dakota County Health Department did not provide updated COVID-19 data on Saturday, and neither did the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which covers Dixon, Cedar, Thurston and Wayne counties. As of Friday, some 1,764 people in Dakota County had tested positive for the virus, and the majority are believed to be recovered.
Other counties in Northwest Iowa and Southeast South Dakota reported new infections on Saturday, but none had more than 10 new positives and most recorded fewer than five.
The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in Northwest Iowa has continued to decline -- as of Saturday only seven COVID-19 patients in the region are in the ICU, and four on ventilators, according to data from Region 3 of Iowas' Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC).
Across the state, a total of 28,068 Iowans have tested positive for the virus, according to IDPH data. Of these, 17,518 are considered recovered, while 704 have died.
For the week ended Friday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recorded a total of 933 new COVID-19 infections in the state, and an additional 22 deaths. As of Saturday, some 18,775 people in the state have tested positive for the virus; of these, 13,053 are considered recovered, while a total of 267 have died.
In South Dakota, 6,626 people have tested positive for the virus, but of these only 818 are considered to be currently infected, according to the state's Department of Health. Ninety-one deaths in South Dakota have been attributed to the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
