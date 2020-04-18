Nine new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, total up to 36

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Woodbury County crept up by nine as of Saturday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 36.

One of them is a juvenile male, three are men between 18 and 40 years old, one is a man between 41 and 60 years old, one is a juvenile female, two are women between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, and one is a woman between 41 and 60 years old.

Of the county's total cases, 19 have recovered.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Saturday the total number of confirmed cases in Iowa has jumped to 2,513, a jump of nearly 200 over previously reported totals. The state's death toll of the virus stands at 74, and 1,095 have recovered.

