Nine new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, total up to 36
This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- The number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Woodbury County crept up by nine as of Saturday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 36. 

One of them is a juvenile male, three are men between 18 and 40 years old, one is a man between 41 and 60 years old, one is a juvenile female, two are women between the ages of 18 and 40 years old, and one is a woman between 41 and 60 years old. 

Of the county's total cases, 19 have recovered. 

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Saturday the total number of confirmed cases in Iowa has jumped to 2,513, a jump of nearly 200 over previously reported totals. The state's death toll of the virus stands at 74, and 1,095 have recovered. 

