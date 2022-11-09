Niobrara rancher captures state legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska

NIOBRARA, Neb. -- Fourth-generation Niobrara rancher Barry DeKay swept to a victory in an state Legislature seat district in Northeast Nebraska Tuesday night.

In District 40, Barry DeKay captured 9,466 votes, or 59 percent, compared to 6,478 votes, or 41 percent for investment banker Keith Kube of Crofton, with all 56 precincts reporting, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.

The district, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.

In addition to Ponca, major Journal circulation cities in the district include Allen, Crofton, Hartington and Laurel.

State Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, who represents the current District 40 with slightly different boundaries, decided not to seek re-election this year.

DeKay, who has operated a farm and ranch near Niobrara for 44 years, is also a former member of the Nebraska Public Power District Board. In addition, he is well known throughout the district for his 38 years as a high school and college basketball referee.

DeKay, who finished first in the May primary, said his top issues in the Legislature would be tax reform, economic development and infrastructure.

“My top priority in the Legislature will be to reform our tax structure and invest in the infrastructure in roads and broadband to help grow the economies of every community in District 40,” he said in an email to the Journal.

Kube, who lost to Gragert in the 2018 election, narrowly finished second in this year's primary. After a long career as a management consultant and investment banker in Wisconsin and California, Kube move back to his native Crofton.