Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska.

District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.

In addition to Ponca, major Journal circulation cities in the district include Allen, Crofton, Hartington and Laurel.

State Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, who represents the current District 40 with slightly different boundaries, decided not to seek re-election this year.

Barry DeKay, who has operated a farm and ranch near Niobrara for 44 years, won a four-way primary in May with 36 percent of the vote. Keith Kube, who had an extensive career as a management consultant and investment banker before returning to his native Crofton, narrowly finished second to DeKay in the primary. Kube lost to Gragert in 2018.

DeKay, a former member of the Nebraska Public Power District Board, cites his extensive ties to Northeast Nebraska and community service. He served 15 years on the Niobrara Valley Electric Membership Corporation, one of the three distribution cooperatives in the state, including an eight-year stint as president. He also is a former state president of the Nebraska Rural Electric Association.

A Wayne State College graduate, DeKay is also well known throughout the district for his 38 years as a prep and college basketball referee.

“I have spent my entire life involved in District 40. I have been involved in my community and throughout the district, serving farm/ranch industries and as a high school and college basketball official,” he said in an email to the Journal. “My family and I are proud of our commitment to the district and it would be my honor to continue serving the district in the Nebraska Legislature.”

Kube grew up in Crofton and earned his bachelor’s of science degree from the University of Nebraska College of Engineering. At UNL, he directed the Newman Center Folk Choir for three years and ran on the Huskers track team for one year.

After college, he worked in the real estate, investment banking and manufacturing industries in Wisconsin and later relocated to California. He said his work in finance, sales and tax preparation prepared him for his career as a business analyst with Chicago area-based George S. May International, where he worked from 1995 until his retirement in 2011.

“...I had the opportunity to work throughout North America for nearly 1,000 different businesses, helping them to successfully navigate the difficult task of business ownership by “stress testing” their business to find problems before they knew they had a problem,” Kube said in an interview with the Journal.

“With this management experience I have come to understand the hidden threats to farmers, ranchers, businesses and citizens in order to intercede before experiencing unintended consequences of unsound decisions by politicians.”

In late 2009, Kube moved back to Northeast Nebraska, where he had spent the summers on his family’s farmstead since 2003.

Kube said his priorirties in the Legislature would be to address taxes and inflation, inequities in the school funding formual and “preserving Nebraska’s values.”

“As a state senator, I will stand up for the Right to Life, our Bill of Rights, especially our 2nd Amendment,” he said. “Critical race theory as well as explicit sexual material must not be taught to children at our common schools. I will support Nebraska Agriculture, the Right to Farm, right to repair and the industries that have made our state great.”

In the Legislature, DeKay said his top issues would be to tax reform, economic development and infrastructure.

“My top priority in the Legislature will be to reform our tax structure and invest in the infrastructure in roads and broadband to help grow the economies of every community in District 40,” he said.