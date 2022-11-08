Niobrara rancher takes commanding lead in Northeast Nebraska legislative district

NIOBRARA, Neb. -- With over half the precincts reporting, Niobrara rancher Barry DeKay took a commanding lead Tuesday night over investment banker Keith Kube for an open state Legislature seat in Northeast Nebraska.

In District 40, Barry DeKay led 60 percent to 40 percent, or 5,994 to 4,050 votes, with 29 of the 56 precincts reporting, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's website.

District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.

In addition to Ponca, major Journal circulation cities in the district include Allen, Crofton, Hartington and Laurel.

State Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, who represents the current District 40 with slightly different boundaries, decided not to seek re-election this year.

DeKay, who has operated a farm and ranch near Niobrara for 44 years, is also a former member of the Nebraska Public Power District Board. In addition, he is well known throughout the district for his 38 years as a high school and college basketball referee.

Kube had an extensive career as a management consultant and investment banker before moving back to his native Crofton.

DeKay finished first in the May primary, and Kube narrowly finished second. Kube lost to Gragert in 2018.