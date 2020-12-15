No. 10 story of 2020: After spike in spring, Sioux City metro unemployment rebounds

Editor's note: The Journal today begins its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2020 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal staff. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 27, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 3.

SIOUX CITY -- In each of the 36 months through March 2020, the unemployment rate in the Sioux City metro had never gone higher than 3.7 percent, and was occasionally as low as 2.1 percent.

It was better than full employment. Business leaders frequently discussed the fact that there weren't enough workers.

Then, in April, as COVID-19 sank its claws into Iowa and unprecedented lockdowns were implemented nationwide, the metro's unemployment rate soared to 9.5 percent, a local level not seen in state records dating back to 1990.

The Sioux City metropolitan statistical area -- defined as Woodbury and Plymouth counties, plus Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska and Union County in South Dakota -- lost around 7,700 jobs. Among the hardest-hit were workers in the leisure and hospitality industries, which shed around 3,500 positions, or 44.9 percent of total employment in the sector.

But the workforce bounced back quickly.

