No. 4 story of 2020: Woodbury County voters approve new jail

SIOUX CITY -- It may have been simply a formality when the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved the schematic plans for a new jail, Oct. 27, but it reflected something that had been on the drawing board for months.
During a special election in March, Woodbury County voters -- with a 57 percent affirmative vote -- agreed to set financing through increased property taxes for a $50 million jail that will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community.
County officials pitched a new modern jail as a more cost effective and longer term solution to repairing the current jail, part of the Law Enforcement Center built in downtown Sioux City in 1987. A consultant identified more than $22 million in necessary repairs to the jail's heating, cooling and ventilation systems. They warned critical systems could fail at any time, which would force the evacuation of the jail and cost millions of dollars to transport and house inmates in other jails around the state.
Advocates said a larger jail will help eliminate ongoing overcrowding at the current facility, which has been running at or above capacity for years.
To help ease the referendum's passage, the county board and Sioux City Council took steps to create a joint city-county “authority,” called the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority. A three-person panel led by former state legislator Ron Wieck oversees the authority.
By combining the two jurisdictions into one entity, the county was able to tap into an Iowa law that says authority referendums only require a simple majority for passage. That's well below the normal threshold of 60 percent approval for measures that raise property taxes.
In addition, the 110,000-square-foot facility will be able to hold up to 444 inmates, nearly doubling the roughly 235 inmates that can be housed in the current jail.
The design for the new facility, submitted by Goldberg Group Architects, includes not only cells for inmates, but also offices for the county sheriff and attorney, plus five courtrooms.
Final plans are due by Feb. 16, 2021, and bids from interested contractors could be received by March 10. The construction start date is estimated for April 1.