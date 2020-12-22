No. 4 story of 2020: Woodbury County voters approve new jail

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2020 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal staff. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Sunday, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 3.

SIOUX CITY -- It may have been simply a formality when the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved the schematic plans for a new jail, Oct. 27, but it reflected something that had been on the drawing board for months.

During a special election in March, Woodbury County voters -- with a 57 percent affirmative vote -- agreed to set financing through increased property taxes for a $50 million jail that will be built on a 38-acre plot of land in the vicinity of the Lake Forest Mobile Home Community.

County officials pitched a new modern jail as a more cost effective and longer term solution to repairing the current jail, part of the Law Enforcement Center built in downtown Sioux City in 1987. A consultant identified more than $22 million in necessary repairs to the jail's heating, cooling and ventilation systems. They warned critical systems could fail at any time, which would force the evacuation of the jail and cost millions of dollars to transport and house inmates in other jails around the state.