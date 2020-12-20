No. 5 story of 2020: Racial justice demonstrations come to Sioux City, SCPD gets body cams

"I want you to remember not only the injustice for many, African Americans, Native Americans, people of different color. But I'd like you to think of law enforcement, because it's a tough time for us," Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said at the same event. "It's a difficult time."

There was, however, one point of contention -- the fact the Sioux City Police Department had yet to acquire body cameras for its officers. Advocates for the body cameras said the devices would be a tool for police accountability, documenting any misconduct or excessive use of force should such incidents occur.

After many years of delays, the issue was brought up once again during a somewhat contentious city budget hearing in January, months before Floyd's death. But progress on the body-camera issue remained elusive, despite the reassurances of Sioux City Police officials that they did not oppose body cameras and were working on it.

Floyd's death and the reckoning over racial justice breathed new life into the call for police body cameras in Sioux City. A petition was circulated asking the department to implement the technology.