No. 6 story of 2020: Major projects open in downtown Sioux City

A nearly $15.7 million renovation of the old Commerce Building in downtown Sioux City also opened to tenants in 2020.

Omaha-based J Development had spent the past several years developing the brick structure, at 520 Nebraska St., into 71 apartments and roughly 12,000 square feet of commercial space.

The building retained much of its terrazzo flooring, its reinforced concrete "mushroom pillars" throughout the interior, some of the original windows and, of course, the more than 1,600 light sockets on the exterior, which have been in use on and off over the past 108 years.

The apartments are called the Bluebird Flats, a name that came from Bluebird Records, a record label that signed Louis Armstrong. Armstrong played in the building's fifth-floor ballroom decades ago.