No. 6 story of 2020: Major projects open in downtown Sioux City

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2020 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal staff. The countdown will resume in Wednesday's print edition. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 27, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 3.
SIOUX CITY -- Two long-awaited downtown projects came to fruition in 2020 -- the renovation of The Warrior Hotel into Sioux City's first Marriott Autograph Hotel and the completion of the Siouxland Expo Center.
The Warrior sat vacant for more than three decades, before Lew Weinberg partnered with Restoration St. Louis to redevelop the 200,000 square feet of combined space in The Warrior and the Davidson building into a 148-room hotel and 22 luxury apartments.
Built in 1930, The Warrior later fell on hard times and closed in 1976. Since the late 1990s, the boarded-up structure had been red-tagged by the city for building code violations.
Working in association with BSI Constructors, Inc., FEH Architects, and Checkmate Design, Restoration St. Louis restored the original terra cotta ornamentation and brick exterior of the buildings, including the infamous Warrior icons and ornate buffalo heads. The sweeping grandeur of the two-story marble staircase, along with its unique plaster detail work and ornamental railings, have also been authentically restored.
Black, gray, gold and hues of red and green can be found throughout the hotel, as well as items that pay homage to Iowa's birds. Lighting behind the bar in Woodbury's American Steakhouse changes colors. It's one of a number of high-tech updates. In the ballroom, projectors and screens drop down with the push of a button. The hotel also features a six-lane bowling alley -- War Eagle Lanes -- a pool/ sauna, Two Finches Spa and The Crown, a rooftop bar, which will open in the spring.
Local leaders have been working for more than a decade to bring an ag-focused expo center to Woodbury County. But after costs rose to around $17 million -- $5 million above earlier estimates -- organizers were forced to downsize the project and change its emphasis.
The Expo Center and the The Warrior Hotel are part of Sioux City's Reinvestment District, a combination of four projects that will leverage a combined $13.5 million in future hotel and sales taxes generated in the downtown district. Other Reinvestment District projects include Virginia Square, a residential and commercial development that involved the renovation of a series of historic structures in the 100 block of Virginia Street.
An 87-room Avid Hotel by IHG opened in November as part of Ho-Chunk Inc.'s Village Square project, a multi-year project to renovate a series of former industrial buildings in the 100 block of Virginia Street into modern housing and commercial space. Targeted for the every day traveler, Avid is designed for guests who want quality at a good price.
A nearly $15.7 million renovation of the old Commerce Building in downtown Sioux City also opened to tenants in 2020.
Omaha-based J Development had spent the past several years developing the brick structure, at 520 Nebraska St., into 71 apartments and roughly 12,000 square feet of commercial space.
The building retained much of its terrazzo flooring, its reinforced concrete "mushroom pillars" throughout the interior, some of the original windows and, of course, the more than 1,600 light sockets on the exterior, which have been in use on and off over the past 108 years.
The apartments are called the Bluebird Flats, a name that came from Bluebird Records, a record label that signed Louis Armstrong. Armstrong played in the building's fifth-floor ballroom decades ago.
