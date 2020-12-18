No. 7 story of 2020: Nebraska voters green-light casinos at state's racetracks

Some form of casino gambling at these facilities is expected to begin during the latter half of next year, and full casino operations should be up and running by 2022.

"This represented a large investment for us," Ho-Chunk CEO Morgan told the Journal in November. "I think it's going to be a huge deal for Nebraska."

Proponents of the initiatives had long argued that untold numbers of Nebraskans cross the border to gamble at casinos in Iowa and other states, leaving behind over $500 million per year.

Opponents, led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, warned that the ballot initiatives would result in more bankruptcies, crime and numerous other social ills rooted in gambling addiction.

Horse racing is the oldest legal form of gambling in Nebraska, which was amended in 1934 to permit bets at licensed tracks. The Cornhusker State's tracks thrived for decades, until neighboring Iowa welcomed its first riverboat casinos in the 1990s.