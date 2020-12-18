No. 7 story of 2020: Nebraska voters green-light casinos at state's racetracks

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2020 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal staff. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 27, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 3.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Voters in Nebraska this year approved a trio of ballot initiatives that allowed casinos at the state's six licensed horse tracks, paving the way for Ho-Chunk Inc. to build casinos at tracks in South Sioux City, Omaha and Lincoln.
In November, initiatives 429, 430 and 431 passed with roughly 65 percent of the vote.
Initiative 429, the linchpin of the three, is an amendment to the state's constitution that allows casinos at the state's licensed tracks. It was the culmination of a years-long effort by Ho-Chunk, the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, in collaboration with the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association (HBPA).
Ho-Chunk is prepared to spend $300 million to open casinos at Nebraska's two largest cities and at the Atokad Park track in South Sioux City. In preparation for the projects, Ho-Chunk formed a new division, called WarHorse Gaming LLC, to manage the new casinos. WarHorse, in partnership with the HBPA, is currently drawing up plans for casinos at the Horsemen's Park in Omaha, the Lincoln Racecourse in Lincoln and Atokad.
Some form of casino gambling at these facilities is expected to begin during the latter half of next year, and full casino operations should be up and running by 2022.
"This represented a large investment for us," Ho-Chunk CEO Morgan told the Journal in November. "I think it's going to be a huge deal for Nebraska."
Proponents of the initiatives had long argued that untold numbers of Nebraskans cross the border to gamble at casinos in Iowa and other states, leaving behind over $500 million per year.
Opponents, led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, warned that the ballot initiatives would result in more bankruptcies, crime and numerous other social ills rooted in gambling addiction.
Horse racing is the oldest legal form of gambling in Nebraska, which was amended in 1934 to permit bets at licensed tracks. The Cornhusker State's tracks thrived for decades, until neighboring Iowa welcomed its first riverboat casinos in the 1990s.
From that point on, Nebraska's tracks fell on hard times -- the famous Ak-Sar-Ben track in Omaha closed down in 1995, and by recent years, the state's six licensed tracks were collectively holding just 53 live-racing days per year, the bare minimum to maintain their licenses. The HBPA and Ho-Chunk have predicted that casinos will breathe new life into the faded industry.
Construction on the new casinos is expected to begin as soon as next spring, and the Omaha and Lincoln tracks could start offering casino gambling within about six months. Morgan said it would take around nine months to open a casino at Atokad, which currently has only a track.
