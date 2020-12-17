No. 8 story of the 2020: Siouxland sees four guilty murder verdicts in quick succession

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2020 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal staff. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 27, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 3.

SIOUX CITY -- Because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Siouxland saw three murder cases tried in a six-week period in 2020 and a fourth resolved weeks later.

The virus led court officials to halt trials and in-person hearings for several weeks during the spring and summer, a move that delayed murder trials that had previously been scheduled for earlier in the year. Once trials could resume, the cases were tried in a flurry this summer.