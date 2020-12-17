No. 8 story of the 2020: Siouxland sees four guilty murder verdicts in quick succession

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2020 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal staff. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 27, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 3.
SIOUX CITY -- Because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Siouxland saw three murder cases tried in a six-week period in 2020 and a fourth resolved weeks later.
The virus led court officials to halt trials and in-person hearings for several weeks during the spring and summer, a move that delayed murder trials that had previously been scheduled for earlier in the year. Once trials could resume, the cases were tried in a flurry this summer.
In late July, Jordan Henry, 30, of Sioux City, stood trial in Woodbury County before District Judge Steven Andreasen on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson for the Jan. 24, 2019, strangling death of Elizabeth Bockholt in a Sioux City hotel room. In November, Andreasen released his verdict, finding Henry guilty of second-degree murder and arson for setting fire to the hotel room in an attempt to conceal the crime. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January.
In mid August, Eliot Stowe, 23, of Castana, Iowa, went on trial for first-degree murder in Monona County District Court for the June 2018 beating death of his grandmother, Cheryl Stowe, in their rural Castana home. District Judge Zachary Hindman in November announced his verdict, ruling Stowe guilty of first-degree murder. Stowe is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 22.
A Dakota County jury in early September found Andres Surber, 29, of Wakefield, Nebraska, guilty of first-degree murder and other charges for the Nov. 1, 2016, shooting death and dismemberment of Kraig Kubik, of Emerson, Nebraska. Surber was sentenced in November to life in prison without parole. He has appealed his conviction to the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Just over two weeks before she was scheduled to go on trial for first-degree murder, Melissa Camargo-Flores, 22, of Dakota City, entered a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty in Woodbury County to second-degree murder for the April 8, 2018, stabbing death of Kenia Alvarez-Flores in Sioux City. She was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Dec. 3.
With seven murder cases pending, a large number of high-profile cases could again take place in Siouxland in 2021.
Sioux City saw five homicides in 2020, above the annual average of two. Two of those cases have been schedule for trial, but there have been no arrests made in the other three, leaving the possibility of more murder charges to be filed in the coming year.
