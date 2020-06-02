No arrests made during second night of protests in Sioux City

×
A protester lays in the street with others during the second night of protests Monday evening, June 1, 2020, in downtown Sioux City at the police headquarters building. Protesters, at one point numbering about 200, were demonstrating against last week's death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Protesters kneel between two occupied Sioux City Police cars in front of the police station during the second night of protests early Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in downtown Sioux City. The officers in the cars drove away without incident. Protesters, at one point numbering about 200, were demonstrating against last week's death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Protesters shout at police officers during the second night of protests early Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in downtown Sioux City at the police headquarters building. Protesters, at one point numbering about 200, were demonstrating against last week's death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Protesters holds hands during the second night of protests Monday evening, June 1, 2020, in downtown Sioux City at the police headquarters building. Protesters, at one point numbering about 200, were demonstrating against last week's death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
SIOUX CITY -- No one was arrested in connection with a second consecutive night of protesting in downtown Sioux City, according to Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure.
As many as 200 people gathered outside the Sioux City Police headquarters building late Monday night into early Tuesday morning to protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
"There were no arrests at all in connection with the peaceful protest," McClure said Tuesday.
Police arrested 13 people in downtown Sioux City early Monday morning after protesting turned violent, with some demonstrators hurling rocks at officers.
Five police officers received minor injuries when they were struck with rocks and assaulted by protesters during arrests. Numerous patrol cars were also damaged by members of the crowd.
That incident and other protests that turned violent across the country prompted the Sioux City Council on Monday night to grant Mayor Bob Scott the authority to order a citywide mandatory curfew this week, if necessary.