No arrests made during second night of protests in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- No one was arrested in connection with a second consecutive night of protesting in downtown Sioux City, according to Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure.

As many as 200 people gathered outside the Sioux City Police headquarters building late Monday night into early Tuesday morning to protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

"There were no arrests at all in connection with the peaceful protest," McClure said Tuesday.

Police arrested 13 people in downtown Sioux City early Monday morning after protesting turned violent, with some demonstrators hurling rocks at officers.

Five police officers received minor injuries when they were struck with rocks and assaulted by protesters during arrests. Numerous patrol cars were also damaged by members of the crowd.