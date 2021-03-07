No COVID deaths reported in Siouxland over weekend

SIOUX CITY -- No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in any Siouxland counties on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, according to state and local health departments.

As of Sunday evening, Woodbury County's COVID-19 death toll stood at 214 and its total number of positive tests at 15,079, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. In Dakota County, where data was last reported Friday by the county health department, the death toll remained at 67 and the positive case count was 3,900.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 12 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Sunday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.1 percent. The department had also reported 27 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

According to District Health, 12 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, nine were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other three patients had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, seven were Woodbury County residents.

As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 6,506 Woodbury County residents had received both doses of their vaccination, while another 10,314 people had received only a first dose, according to state statistics.

