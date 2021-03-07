 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No COVID deaths reported in Siouxland over weekend
View Comments
alert top story

No COVID deaths reported in Siouxland over weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe.

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in any Siouxland counties on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, according to state and local health departments.

As of Sunday evening, Woodbury County's COVID-19 death toll stood at 214 and its total number of positive tests at 15,079, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. In Dakota County, where data was last reported Friday by the county health department, the death toll remained at 67 and the positive case count was 3,900.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Siouxland District Health Department reported 12 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Sunday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.1 percent. The department had also reported 27 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

According to District Health, 12 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, nine were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other three patients had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, seven were Woodbury County residents.

As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 6,506 Woodbury County residents had received both doses of their vaccination, while another 10,314 people had received only a first dose, according to state statistics.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Artist Jessica Hammond

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News