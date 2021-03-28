 Skip to main content
No COVID deaths reported in Siouxland over weekend
No COVID deaths reported in Siouxland over weekend

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe.

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Siouxland counties over the weekend, according to state and local health departments.

As of Sunday evening, Woodbury County's total number of positive COVID-19 tests was 15,688, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Siouxland District Health Department reported 26 new cases of the virus in Woodbury County on Sunday and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 6.6 percent. The department had reported 22 new cases of the virus on Saturday, 30 new cases on Friday, and 32 new cases on Thursday.

"Please do your part to slow the spread: mask up, keep your distance, wash your hands, stay home when sick, avoid crowds when you can, and get the vaccine when it's available to you," the department posted on its Facebook page.

According to District Health, 15 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Sunday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's. Of those patients, eight were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. The other seven patients had the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, seven were Woodbury County residents.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 14,933 Woodbury County residents had completed a two-dose vaccination, 1,594 had completed a single-dose vaccination, and 8,116 people had received the first dose of a two-dose vaccination, according to state statistics.

