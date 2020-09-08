No delay in garbage and recycling collection

Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SIOUX CITY -- Residential garbage and recycling collection will not be interrupted due to the Labor Day holiday.

Residents should place their collection bins out curbside as normal Monday through Friday for a regular pickup.

Gill Hauling may be delayed as trucks return to neighborhoods that hadn’t placed their bins out on Monday. Residents are to leave their bins curbside until pick up has taken place.