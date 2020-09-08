 Skip to main content
No delay in garbage and recycling collection
Sioux City recycling stickers

A garbage tote is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Residential garbage and recycling collection will not be interrupted due to the Labor Day holiday.

Residents should place their collection bins out curbside as normal Monday through Friday for a regular pickup.

Gill Hauling may be delayed as trucks return to neighborhoods that hadn’t placed their bins out on Monday. Residents are to leave their bins curbside until pick up has taken place.

