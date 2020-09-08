No delay in garbage and recycling collection

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
SIOUX CITY -- Residential garbage and recycling collection will not be interrupted due to the Labor Day holiday.
Residents should place their collection bins out curbside as normal Monday through Friday for a regular pickup.
Gill Hauling may be delayed as trucks return to neighborhoods that hadn’t placed their bins out on Monday. Residents are to leave their bins curbside until pick up has taken place.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.