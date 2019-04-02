SIOUX CITY -- Snow dropped overnight in Siouxland, shortly after the last vestiges of winter had finally melted away in late March.
The snow began late Monday, April 1, in Sioux City, prompting the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls to tweet a hashtag that it was #NotAprilFools.
The white stuff didn't stay on the ground long, though, By mid-morning Tuesday, much of it had melted as temperatures climbed into the 50s.
The early spring snow shower bumped up close to the average last day for snow in Sioux City. April 6 has been historically shown as the average last day for snow in Iowa's fourth largest city. The latest day for measurable snow ever in Sioux City came on May 28, 1947.
Throughout Siouxland, the light snow landed prettily on trees, and most sidewalks and streets were warm enough to have melted the precipitation away without travel difficulties. The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office reported no wrecks associated with the snow on the Tuesday morning commute.
While no more snow is expected this week, rain is in the forecast. On Wednesday morning, there is a slight chance of freezing rain and sleet before 8 a.m., followed by rain later in the day, with a high of 50.
There's also a chance of showers Thursday, while Friday is expected to be party sunny, with a high of 64. Rain may return to the region by late Friday night, mostly after 1 a.m. Saturday.