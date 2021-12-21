 Skip to main content
No garbage collection delays in Sioux City for holidays

Sioux City recycling stickers

A garbage tote is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Due to the Christmas Day and New Year's Day holidays falling on Saturdays this year, there will be no delay in garbage, yard waste and recycling collection in Sioux City for the remainder of December.

The city said in a statement, however, that the Citizen's Convenience Center, 5800 28th St., will close at 2 p.m. Friday and again on Dec. 31. The CCC will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. 

All items curbside for disposal should fit in the container with the lid closed. If additional volume is needed, one-time use stickers for additional containers are available for residents to purchase at City Hall and at all major grocery stores.

In addition, wrapping paper, boxes and rigid plastics are acceptable as recycling. Christmas lights, ribbons, bows, and flexible plastic films are not eligible for recycling, according to the statement. 

