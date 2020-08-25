No injures reported in explosion at grain elevator in Royal, Iowa

ROYAL, Iowa -- An explosion at a grain elevator Tuesday afternoon rocked the small Northwest Iowa town of Royal.
No one was injured as a result of the explosion, said Brent Low, a spokesman for Ag Partners Inc., which owns and operates the elevator.
Multiple fire departments were still at the scene as of Tuesday evening, controlling a fire at the complex, Low said. The explosion happened sometime after 3 p.m.
The cause of the explosion was still under investigation, he said. Company officials were waiting to gain access to the scene.
Royal, poulation around 400, is a Clay County town located southwest of Spencer.
Ag Partners, a cooperative based in Albert City, Iowa, operates several facilities throughout Northwest Iowa, offering grain, agronomy, feed and petroleum services and products.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.