No injuries after 4-wheeler falls through the ice at McCook Lake

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A man escaped the chilly waters uninjured Saturday afternoon after his four-wheeler fell through the ice at McCook Lake.

North Sioux City Assistant Fire Chief Jim Christenson said the man was helped by neighbors after he went through the ice at the northern end of McCook Lake along Northshore Drive, shortly before 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

"He was just riding on the ice, and the four-wheeler fell through the ice," Christenson said. "Neighbors heard him yelling, and got a rope and some equipment to pull him out."

The man suffered no injuries, Christenson said. The thickness of the ice is unknown, though he said it's believed to be thinner at the northern end where the man fell in. Some of the man's relatives were fishing on the other end of the lake.

"The ice is pretty thin out there," Christenson said.

Temperatures in the area were hovering in the lower 40s Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

