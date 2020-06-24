No injuries in Moville house fire Wednesday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOVILLE, Iowa -- No injuries were reported in a Wednesday afternoon house fire in Moville.

Crews were called to the fire, in the 400 block of Ash Street, shortly after 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"We were told that there were flames visible. Upon arrival, we did not see any fire visible from the outside of the structure, but did have smoke visible," said Moville Fire Chief Jerry Sailer.

The fire appeared to have started on the outside of the house near a doorway, Sailer said. It was extinguished quickly and contained to that area.

The degree of damage to the home was not certain, but Sailer said there was smoke damage and the residents likely will not be able to stay there for the time being. The cause of the fire was not yet determined.

The Lawton and Kingsley fire departments assisted at the scene.

