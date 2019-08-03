SIOUX CITY -- The intersection of Dearborn Boulevard and Stone Park Boulevard was closed to traffic for a period Saturday afternoon after a rollover collision there.
Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire Rescue crews were called to the intersection at around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, where a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and a red Toyota Sequoia had collided, leaving the Toyota on its side.
No injuries were reported in the collision.
Sioux City Police Officer Mike Koehler said the Jeep was heading southbound on Dearborn Boulevard, while the Toyota was traveling eastbound on Stone Park Boulevard when they collided.