SIOUX CITY -- No one was injured after a fire engulfed a Sioux City house early Tuesday morning.
Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Ryan Collins on Tuesday said firefighters responded to a call just after 2 a.m. at 3023 Melrose Ave.
The west side of the house was heavily consumed with fire, and a sinkhole on the premises made putting it out more challenging with where hoses could be placed, Collins said. Crews were on site for 3 ½ hours.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Collins said the house had been red-tagged in 2017 as uninhabitable and was scheduled for demolition in a few weeks. He said the cause is under investigation, and it appears some people who are not the owner may have been in the house at the time the fire started.
Fire wagon
Pumping Billy
Fire Station No. 4
Fire Station No. 4
Fire Station No. 1
Historical fire station
Corbett and Sullivan fire team
Fire Station No. 5.
1918 fire truck
Fire equipment
Fire equipment
Fire House No. 1
Fire House No. 3
Paddy and Prince
Fire equimpent
Fire House No. 5
Paddy & Prince 1908
Ambulance practice
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy