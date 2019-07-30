{{featured_button_text}}
SIOUX CITY -- No one was injured after a fire engulfed a Sioux City house early Tuesday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Ryan Collins on Tuesday said firefighters responded to a call just after 2 a.m. at 3023 Melrose Ave.

The west side of the house was heavily consumed with fire, and a sinkhole on the premises made putting it out more challenging with where hoses could be placed, Collins said. Crews were on site for 3 ½ hours.

Collins said the house had been red-tagged in 2017 as uninhabitable and was scheduled for demolition in a few weeks. He said the cause is under investigation, and it appears some people who are not the owner may have been in the house at the time the fire started.

