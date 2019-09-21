{{featured_button_text}}
I-29 crash North Sioux City

There were no injuries Saturday afternoon in an SUV-versus-semi collision in the northbound lane of Interstate 29 near North Sioux City. Charges are pending against the driver of the SUV, who was attempting to use the crossover to turn around when the vehicle was struck by a semi. 

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- There were no injuries in a Saturday afternoon SUV-versus-semi collision in the northbound lane of Interstate 29 near mile marker 5. 

Tony Mangan, a spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said the collision occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. A 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe, he said, was trying to use a crossover to turn around and had backed up into the driving lane when it was struck by a 2016 Peterbilt semi truck driven by a 60-year-old man. 

Charges are pending against the 75-year-old Hyundai driver, Mangan said. The Hyundai had to be towed away from the scene. 

