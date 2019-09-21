NORTH SIOUX CITY -- There were no injuries in a Saturday afternoon SUV-versus-semi collision in the northbound lane of Interstate 29 near mile marker 5.
Tony Mangan, a spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, said the collision occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. A 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe, he said, was trying to use a crossover to turn around and had backed up into the driving lane when it was struck by a 2016 Peterbilt semi truck driven by a 60-year-old man.
Charges are pending against the 75-year-old Hyundai driver, Mangan said. The Hyundai had to be towed away from the scene.