No injuries reported in explosion at grain elevator in Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- An explosion at a grain elevator Tuesday afternoon rocked the small Northwest Iowa town of Royal.

No one was injured as a result of the explosion, said Brent Low, a spokesman for Ag Partners Inc., which owns and operates the elevator.

Multiple fire departments were still at the scene as of Tuesday evening, controlling a fire at the complex, Low said. The explosion happened sometime after 3 p.m.

The cause of the explosion was still under investigation, he said. Company officials were waiting to gain access to the scene.

Royal, poulation around 400, is a Clay County town located southwest of Spencer.

Ag Partners, a cooperative based in Albert City, Iowa, operates several facilities throughout Northwest Iowa, offering grain, agronomy, feed and petroleum services and products. 

