No one injured in Brunsville house fire

BRUNSVILLE, Iowa -- No one was injured in a house fire Monday afternoon at 335 Pine St. in Brunsville.

The Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department and Merrill Fire Department were called to the fire at 2:10 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper. When firefighters arrived, the backside of the home had fire damage. A citizen was trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

Four people in the home made it out safely. Firefighters had to remove siding and insulation to completely put out the fire. They dealt with hot, dry conditions, and were on scene for about 1 ½ hours.

The origin of the fire was determined to be a trash can outside of the northeast entry door. The fire spread from the trash can to the side of the home and up the outside wall.

The occupants were allowed to stay in the home. The fire was determined to be accidental. Damage is estimated at $8,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0