No print edition Wednesday

Happy New Year!

As we ring in another year, we want to be among the first to wish you the best in 2020.

We will not publish a paper on Wednesday so our employees can enjoy the holiday with friends and family.

Because we know you want that regular Tuesday content, we have included it in today’s paper – including the comics, horoscope, puzzles, columns and regular features.

To keep up to date with all the latest happenings, check siouxcityjournal.com. It will have breaking news, scores and information you’d normally find in the print product as well as exclusives for our members.

Thursday, we’ll include those stories and the latest news in the print edition, which will arrive on doorsteps, racks, mailboxes and store counters as usual.

Enjoy the holiday and this expanded version of The Journal. Here’s to a great 2020.

