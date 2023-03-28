SIOUX CITY — Elisha Cook's immediate reaction was tears.

A single parent who works full time as a nurse, Cook bought a home in Sioux City in November 2021. At the time, the Morningside area property had an assessed value of $109,800. In 2022, the amount went up to $173,600 (a jump of 58.1%).

On Monday, Cook received a letter in the mail from the Sioux City Assessor's office saying her 2023 assessment would be $54,800 more than the year prior (or a net value of $228,400). Letters were mailed to all Sioux City property owners on Friday.

In terms of percentages, Cook's assessment increase was 31.5% which is about 8% higher than the 23.5% average for the city. Statewide, the average for 2023 is between 20% and 30%.

"I have been a nurse for 20 years and, with the cost of living skyrocketing (and not my wages), I am not sure how I will be able to afford another increase in my payment," Cook said. "I've done no work to my home, and there is no reason to see any increase."

City and state

On Facebook, a number of Sioux City residents shared Cook's complaint about seeing an increase despite not making any alterations to their homes. According to Sioux City Assessor Tyler Erickson, home improvements are not the biggest driver of assessment value increases.

"If you don’t make improvements, the market is still increasing at a rapid rate and our job is to be within fair market value of property," Erickson said.

Asked how a property owner could see a sizable jump when only a few houses in their neighborhood have recently sold, Erickson explained: "Most people think of their area as a two-block area, most areas are between 800 and 1,200 property parcels…You find more sales in those areas."

The valuation effort is one the state has a major say in as well.

If cities or counties are seeing properties sell above present assessed values and their governing bodies don't raise assessments in the spring, the Iowa Department of Revenue can do so in the fall through such means as equalization orders.

"They are the ones who set the rules we have to abide by and we take that very seriously and try and make it as fair and equitable as possible, across the board," Erickson said.

Erickson's also explained that the percent increase for an assessment value doesn't carry over to tax increases. Local levies are a factor. So too is the "state rollback" which is a state-level limitation on how much property assessments can grow by.

Shocking

In a Friday release about the letters going out, Erickson's office noted a large number of apartments and multi-residential properties will be affected as well. Lena Hamilton said she worries her landlord will have to raise her rent to "cover" the new assessment value.

"How does anyone live a normal life when all you do in the morning is wake up and go work to barely live and pay taxes upon taxes upon taxes?" Hamilton asked.

Erickson himself has acknowledged this year's increase of 20-plus percent on average is much larger than in other years. He said 5-10% spikes are more the norm.

"We are aware of the situation and it's shocking," he said.

Farah Langseth, a parent of three, said the value of the property she and her husband own in town has gone up by $55,000 since they bought it less than three years ago. When she opened the letter Monday and saw the amount, she said it made her wish they'd never bought a house.

"My husband is the sole provider for us," Langseth said. "Makes me sad he will have to provide more over this."

Langseth said she intends to request a review of the assessment which can be done between April 2 and April 25. Cook said she's already printed off her appeal and is going to send it in as soon as possible. Petitions can be filed with the local board of review from April 2 through April 30. In a given year, Erickson said his office will see less than a thousand appeals for assessment values even though there are about 28,000 residential properties in Sioux City. Since Monday morning, there's been a constant stream of calls to the assessor's office about the values increasing.

"I would prefer it (the assessment) not go up at all," Cook said. "I knew when I purchased the house, it would go up, but definitely not like this."