No. 5 story of 2019: Big Ox shuts down amid lawsuits, uncertainty

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2019 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal editors. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 30, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Dec. 31.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Doubts surfaced early in 2019 about the future of the Big Ox Energy biofuels plant in South Sioux City, and little that happened throughout the year cleared the uncertainty.

Fines mounted, and financial troubles surfaced. Environmental citations continued, and the plant ceased operations in the spring.

Nebraska regulators have yet to decide whether to terminate the Wisconsin-based company's air and stormwater permits. The South Sioux City Council has declared the city's interest in buying the plant, but no decision has been announced.

Already facing more than a dozen lawsuits linked to odors from the plant, the Wisconsin-based company continued to rack up fines in January for exceeding limits of wastewater it was discharging to Sioux City's wastewater treatment plant. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (formerly the Department of Environmental Quality) cited the company in January for stockpiling solid materials on its property in violation of its state permit.