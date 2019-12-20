No. 8 story of 2019: Construction projects move forward in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A series of major construction projects reshaped the appearance of downtown Sioux City this year.

Several of the big-ticket items are part of the city's Reinvestment District, which is diverting nearly $14 million in future hotel/motel and sales tax money into unique projects designed to increase tourism and quality of life.

A centerpiece of the city's application is the $15 million Siouxland Expo Center, which is nearing completion in the former stockyards, on a parcel bounded by Interstate 29 and the Floyd River channel.

The multi-purpose venue, boasting 80,000 square feet of exposition space, expects to attract a wide range of activities, from large trade shows to youth sports tournaments. The building will be owned by the nonprofit Siouxland Expo Center and managed by the city, which will move its Parks and Recreation offices there.

Two other major Redevelopment District projects are nearing completion. On Historic Fourth Street, a 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel is expected to open this spring. The hotel, which has a $14 to $15 million price tag, will connect to the Convention Center.