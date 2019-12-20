No. 8 story of 2019: Construction projects move forward in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A series of major construction projects reshaped the appearance of downtown Sioux City this year.
Several of the big-ticket items are part of the city's Reinvestment District, which is diverting nearly $14 million in future hotel/motel and sales tax money into unique projects designed to increase tourism and quality of life.
A centerpiece of the city's application is the $15 million Siouxland Expo Center, which is nearing completion in the former stockyards, on a parcel bounded by Interstate 29 and the Floyd River channel.
The multi-purpose venue, boasting 80,000 square feet of exposition space, expects to attract a wide range of activities, from large trade shows to youth sports tournaments. The building will be owned by the nonprofit Siouxland Expo Center and managed by the city, which will move its Parks and Recreation offices there.
Two other major Redevelopment District projects are nearing completion. On Historic Fourth Street, a 150-room Courtyard by Marriott Hotel is expected to open this spring. The hotel, which has a $14 to $15 million price tag, will connect to the Convention Center.
Kinseth Hospitality Inc., a North Liberty, Iowa-based company, manages both the Convention Center and the hotel, which will feature a bistro and bar, as well as a business and exercise center to accommodate community functions, social events, business and conventions.
You have free articles remaining.
Hotel guests and others visitors to downtown will park in a new ramp under construction behind the hotel.
More than $3 million in related renovations at the Convention Center were unveiled in November. They include more flexible space, enhanced ballroom amenities and convention restrooms.
The Redevelopment District also includes the historic Warrior Hotel and the Davidson Building, which are being transformed into new spaces as part of a $73 million project. Owner Lew Weinberg struck a deal with Restoration St. Louis to redevelop the 200,000 square feet of combined space in the Warrior and Davidson into a 148-room Marriott Autograph hotel, luxury apartments, bars, restaurants and other retail outlets.
The project is scheduled for completion in early summer.
The Warrior Hotel, built in 1930, and the adjacent Davidson Building, built as an office building in 1913, are both on the National Register of Historic Places.
Once among the city's most glamorous hotels, the Warrior had been empty since its 1976 closure.
Among the other major construction projects downtown is a new parking ramp connected to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The $10.9 million ramp, which was built in partnership with the city, opened in October.
The 245,000-square-foot garage extends over Third Street and joins the Hard Rock at a vestibule. The 530 parking spaces are designed for patrons of the Hard Rock and the nearby city-owned Tyson Events Center.