No. 2 story of 2019: March storm floods area, water remains high all year

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2019 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal editors. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Monday and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Tuesday.
SIOUX CITY -- When many of us woke up on March 14 and watched water rise to levels rarely seen before, we didn't realize it was just a preview of things to come.
The bomb cyclone that struck over large parts of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota that day dumped several inches of rain. Warming temperatures quickly melted the many inches of snow still on the ground. All that water rushed across the still-frozen ground into ice-covered streams and rivers, sending torrents of water, ice chunks and debris downstream, flooding towns and damaging or washing out dozens of roads and bridges.
When the water receded, counties were left to contend with millions of dollars of damage to roads and bridges that would take months to repair.
It was the beginning of a year in which water played a major role.
Cold, rainy weather throughout May prevented soil from heating up and drying, keeping many farmers out of soggy fields until well past the normal planting time. Planting for many farmers stretched into June, increasing the likelihood of reduced yields caused by a shorter growing season. Hundreds of acres never were planted.
Even if crops were planted on time, frequent rains in October delayed harvest because of muddy fields and crops too wet to pick.
Those wet conditions weren't limited to Siouxland.
Frequent heavy rains fell across portions of Nebraska, the Dakotas and Montana throughout the summer, leading to near-record amounts of runoff into the Missouri River in the basin above Sioux City and filling the river's six reservoirs.
Still coping with all the runoff from the March bomb cyclone, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the river and reservoir system, spent the entire spring, summer and fall trying to evacuate the second-highest amount of runoff in 121 years of record-keeping.
To do so, releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were at 80,000 cubic feet per second, more than twice the normal level, from late spring into late fall, keeping the Missouri River high through Sioux City and downstream. The March storms had damaged several levees along the Missouri River, causing catastrophic flooding across southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The continual high river levels kept large areas under water all year while the corps had to wait in some areas for lower river levels before the damage could be assessed and repaired.
Not until December did the corps begin reducing river levels to the winter release rate of 27,000 cfs. Releases will remain above normal throughout the winter while the corps continues to evacuate all the 2019 runoff to have the reservoirs ready to accept next spring's runoff.