Tracking the News

WHAT HAPPENED: A portion of a train derailed one mile south of Doon, Iowa, around 4:35 a.m. June 22.

WHY IT MATTERED: Ten of the BNSF Railway cars leaked 160,000 gallons of crude oil that reached corn fields, the Little Rock River and, eventually, the Rock River, which had overflowed its banks downstream at nearby Rock Valley, Iowa.

WHAT WAS NEXT: The site was cleaned, the tankers cleared away and the tracks replaced in a matter of days, allowing trains to continue to run. The BNSF continued to clean the site under oversight provided by the EPA and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.