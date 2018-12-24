Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2018 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal editors. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 29, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Dec. 30.
DOON, Iowa -- A BNSF Railway train derailed around 4:35 a.m. on June 22, spilling 160,000 gallons of crude oil into flooded farm fields and the Little Rock River south of Doon. No injuries were reported.
Of the 32 tanker cars that left the tracks, 10 leaked oil, a substance that reached the larger Rock River, which had flooded, and flowed south to nearby Rock Valley, Iowa.
Four residences around the derailment site were evacuated around dawn that morning as the Doon Fire Department joined crews from the Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien and Sioux County Sheriff's Offices at the scene.
The damaged track, likely weakened by heavy rains, was replaced in a matter of days to keep trains running through the region. The area had received five to seven inches of rain in the 48 hours before the accident.
The 110-unit train was moving about 58,000 barrels of crude oil from western Canada to Stroud, Oklahoma, for ConocoPhillips, according to the oil producer. The crude was removed from derailed tankers as they were moved to a nearby field.
Spokesman Andy Williams of the BNSF Railway said most of the spill was contained in a triangular area between the tracks and a pair of Lyon County roads, Garfield Avenue and 270th Street, one mile south of Doon. To contain the spill, BNSF set up 8,000 feet of booms that extended five miles down the floodplain.
"We don't believe oil went that far," Williams said. "That was an overabundance of caution. Most of the oil stayed in the triangular area."
A berm was built around the stacked and disabled cars to keep any additional leaking oil from entering the flood plain.
Some crude reached Rock Valley as residents evacuated to escape the floodwater and others placed sandbags around their homes and businesses as waters rose in the wake of heavy rains upstream. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources tested the city's water supply to rule out contamination.
"The DNR has tested and it's come back clean," said Kevin Van Otterloo, Rock Valley mayor. He noted that the city's wells were reactivated after the city received the all-clear notice from the DNR three days after the spill.
Williams said standing corn in the triangular area surrounding the derailment acted as a net of sorts in catching and/or slowing flow of crude. Separators were brought to the scene to skim oil from standing water. Oil could be seen suspended on leaves of corn plants.
More than 300 workers were deployed to the site following the mishap.
State officials notified communities downstream, including Hawarden, Akron and Sioux City, that oil could flow further south into other rivers and possibly other water supplies.