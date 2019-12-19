No. 9 story of 2019: Schoenherr unseats Capron, as Scott cruises to yet another term

Of the 48,879 people registered to vote in Sioux City, 12,884 cast ballots in the mayoral election and 12,854 cast votes in the race for the council seat. Overall voter turnout was about 26 percent, higher than in some previous municipal elections.

When the final vote tally appeared, Schoenherr said her restaurant, SoHo Kitchen & Bar, erupted in cheers. Schoenherr edged Capron by 372 votes, 51 percent to 48 percent, according to unofficial results from the Woodbury County Auditor's office.

"I think I won because I think that I really resonated to the people of Sioux City. I think that they are ready for a little fresh start," Schoenherr told the Journal after her win.

The day after the election, Capron said she was "disappointed" in voter turnout.

"We both fought a good fight; and I came a little bit short, that's all," she said at that time.

Scott, a businessman, walked away with 68 percent of the vote. Rundquist, a former ESL instructor who runs a translation business, got 31 percent. On election night, Scott said he was "thankful" that voters decided to give him another term.