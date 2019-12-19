No. 9 story of 2019: Schoenherr unseats Capron, as Scott cruises to yet another term

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2019 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal editors. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 30, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Dec. 31.
SIOUX CITY -- In 2019, Sioux City voters returned long-time Mayor Bob Scott to office and ousted two-term incumbent Councilwoman Rhonda Capron after a race where the condition of the city's infrastructure, homelessness and the repeal of a decade-long ban on pit bulls were hot topics.
Scott, who will have served 15 years as mayor when his current term ends in 2020, won a decisive victory over challenger Maria Rundquist, as voters delivered a split decision on the five-member council. First-time candidate Julie Schoenherr narrowly defeated Capron, who was seeking a third four-year term.
Of the 48,879 people registered to vote in Sioux City, 12,884 cast ballots in the mayoral election and 12,854 cast votes in the race for the council seat. Overall voter turnout was about 26 percent, higher than in some previous municipal elections.
When the final vote tally appeared, Schoenherr said her restaurant, SoHo Kitchen & Bar, erupted in cheers. Schoenherr edged Capron by 372 votes, 51 percent to 48 percent, according to unofficial results from the Woodbury County Auditor's office.
"I think I won because I think that I really resonated to the people of Sioux City. I think that they are ready for a little fresh start," Schoenherr told the Journal after her win.
The day after the election, Capron said she was "disappointed" in voter turnout.
"We both fought a good fight; and I came a little bit short, that's all," she said at that time.
"I hope it's because they think I've done a reasonably good job," he said. "The last time I was unopposed so they didn't really have a choice. At least they had a choice. I hope that's a reflection that they at least believe that I'm trying to do the best for the community."
Since Rundquist was Scott's only challenger in his quest for another term, there was no need for a primary election. Capron, on the other hand, faced a five-candidate primary field, which, in addition to Schoenherr, included Michael O'Connor, a writer and artist; Rosario Perez Jr., a local hip-hop artist also known as Rev; and Michael Bayala, an accountant.
In the primary, which was held Oct. 8, Capron garnered 49 percent of the vote, while Schoenherr received 28 percent.