Tracking the News

WHAT HAPPENED: Seaboard Triumph Foods, a major pork plant in Sioux City, hired a second shift of roughly 900 jobs.

WHY IT MATTERED: With almost 2,000 workers, Seaboard Triumph Foods is the second-largest fresh pork plant in the world and one of the newest in the United States.

WHAT'S NEXT: By late 2019, the plant plans to employ around 2,000 workers and process 6 million hogs annually.