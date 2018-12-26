Editor's note: The Journal today continues the countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2018 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal editors. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 29, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Dec. 30.
SIOUX CITY -- In a little more than a year, Seaboard Triumph Foods went from fewer than 20 people on staff to more than 1,800.
The pork producing plant hit one year of operation in October, and STF now looks to boost its workforce to 2,000, slaughtering 20,000 hogs per day.
"We are continuing to hire, continuing to ramp up," STF Chief Operating Officer Mark Porter said in October. "Six million hogs (annually) is our destination, late 2019 is where we see reaching that."
The second shift, running from 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., comprised roughly 900 jobs.
The plant first went online in September 2017 after two years of construction and two years of discussion and planning before that. A second phase of construction wrapped up in early 2018, bringing the total investment to around $330 million.
The 942,000-square-foot plant is the second-largest fresh pork plant in the world and among the newest of its kind in the United States. Seaboard Triumph Foods is a 50-50 venture between Guymon, Oklahoma-based Seaboard Foods and St. Joseph, Missouri-based Triumph Foods.
The plant hired around 1,100 workers for its first shift, with 900 paid hourly and 200 on salary.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded Seaboard Triumph $16.5 million in state tax credits and sales and use tax refunds that allowed the project to move forward. The city also provided financial incentives, including a $7.7 million property tax waiver for the first five years, based on a scale that will gradually reduce the exemption.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott visited the plant in October. Scott presented the company with a "Growing Sioux City Award."
"They have been nothing but good corporate citizens since they came here," Scott said in October.
Reynolds said agriculture-related businesses are vital to Iowa's economy. Moreover, she said such businesses have a big role in providing "a green, food-secure future" for the rest of the nation and internationally.
"We share the vision of providing safe, quality food," Reynolds said.