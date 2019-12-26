No. 4 story of 2019: Sioux City Diocese reveals list of 28 priests credibly accused of abusing minors

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2019 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal editors. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 30, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Dec. 31.
SIOUX CITY -- For the first time in its history, the Diocese of Sioux City this year released a list of priests credibly accused of sexually abusing more than 100 children while serving the Northwest Iowa diocese.
Facing repeated calls from victims and advocacy groups to do so, diocese leaders said the disclosure aimed to "shine a light" on its own "shameful history."
"For some, today's release will be an important milestone in our healing," Bishop R. Walker Nickless said at a Feb. 25 news conference. "For others, it will reopen deep wounds, reviving their disturbing memories or those of their loved ones.
"However, I believe the Lord compels us to shine a light on this subject so we can together heal and send a clear message to victims: We believe you, we care about you."
For months, a Diocesan Review Board and the diocese's law firm reviewed priest files dating to the diocese's founding in 1902. The first accusation deemed credible occurred in 1948, and the most recent in 1995, said Review Board member Mark Prosser.
Nickless noted none of the 28 credibly accused priests currently serve in the ministry or are active with youth. At the time of the list's release, all but six were deceased, and the survivors have been stripped of their ability to give communion, celebrate Mass or represent themselves as priests, the bishop said.
Those credibly accused represent 5 percent of the estimated 515 priests who have served the diocese since it was established.
The diocese did not disclose details of the abuse cases, other than the year or decade when the abuse occurred and the parishes or schools where the priests worked. Fifteen priests had a single accuser, while multiple allegations were made against the others. Thirteen priests abused boys, 12 abused girls and three abused boys and girls.
The list includes previous known abusers George McFadden and Jeremy Coyle. Thirty-nine victims came forward with allegations of abuse against McFadden, who served more than a dozen parishes in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. The diocese settled a series of civil lawsuits involving McFadden for a total of $2.7 million in the early 2000s.
Overall, the diocese said it has paid settlements totaling $4.5 million to 58 victims since 2002, the year the U.S. Conference of Bishops created a charter requiring U.S. dioceses to protect children from abuse.
Coyle confessed in 1985 to abusing 50 boys at several Northwest Iowa parishes over a 20-year period. An investigation by The Associated Press last fall uncovered the diocese's 32-year cover-up of the case, which reemerged after the diocese helped Coyle move into a retirement home in Fort Dodge without first informing administrators at the St. Edmond's Catholic school across the street. Coyle has since been moved to a residence in Missouri, the diocese disclosed in the list.
The diocese said it was aware of 13 of Coyle's victims, meaning more might come forward at a later date.
The Sioux City diocese publicly promised in November 2018 that it would finalize its list of credibly accused priests and make it public. The vow came in response to a Pennsylvania grand jury estimate that hundreds of priests in that state molested more than 1,000 children since the 1940s and that senior church officials covered up the abuse.
Credibly accused Sioux City Diocese priests
The following is a list released by the Diocese of Sioux City that documents 28 priests credibly accused of sexual abuse against minors since the diocese’s founding in 1902.
Elmore Everette Apt
No. of allegations: 3
Dates of abuse: 1950-1970s
Died in 1985
Alver William Behrens
No. of allegations: 5
Dates of abuse: 1960s
Died in 2002
Richard Wayne Birdsall
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1970s
Died in 1997
Paul Joseph Bruening
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1957
Died in 2002
John Francis Cain
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1973
Died in 2015
Jerome Paul Coyle
No. of allegations: 13
Dates of abuse: 1965-1985
Lives in specialized care center in Missouri
John William Cullen
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1955
Died in 1991
Linus Joseph Eisenbacher
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1970s
Died in 1991
Clarence Edward Farrelly
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1960s
Died in 1987
Louis Henry Greving
No. of allegations: 1
Dates of abuse: 1965-1971
Died in 2002
Victor Everett Kollasch
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1970s
Died in 1981
Bruce Anthony Lefebvre
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1970s
Died in 2005
Jan Lisowski
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1970s
Died in 2001
George Bernard McFadden
No. of allegations: 39
Dates of abuse: 1960-1985
Resides outside of Iowa
Bernard Joseph Montag
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1959-1961
Died in 2002
Thomas Joseph Munn
No. of allegations: 1
Dates of abuse: 1954-55
Died in 2002
Peter Brendan Murphy
No. of allegations: 11
Dates of abuse: 1956-64
Died in 1980
John Patrick Perdue
No. of allegations: 1
Dates of abuse: 1982-83
Resides in Iowa, outside the Sioux City Diocese
Ronald Joseph Reicks
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1973-84
Resides outside of Iowa
Ralph William Reinhart
No. of allegations: 6
Dates of abuse: 1950s
Died in 2015
Nicholas John Ruba
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1970-71
Died in 2015
Laurence Frances Schoeppner
No. of allegations: 1
Dates of abuse: 1948-49
Died in 1965
Donald Joseph Slaven
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1990s
Died in 2014
Verne Peter Stapenhorst
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1976
Resides outside of Iowa
Fergus Stevenson, OFM
No. of allegations: 1
Date of abuse: 1976
Died in 1991
Joseph Edward Tolan
No. of allegations: 1
Dates of abuse: 1980-82
Died in 1989
Donald William Wingert
No. of allegations: 1
Dates of abuse: 1980-82
Died in 2017
John Charles Yetmar
No. of allegations: 2
Dates of abuse: 1968-74
Resides outside of Iowa