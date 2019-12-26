No. 4 story of 2019: Sioux City Diocese reveals list of 28 priests credibly accused of abusing minors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nickless noted none of the 28 credibly accused priests currently serve in the ministry or are active with youth. At the time of the list's release, all but six were deceased, and the survivors have been stripped of their ability to give communion, celebrate Mass or represent themselves as priests, the bishop said.

Those credibly accused represent 5 percent of the estimated 515 priests who have served the diocese since it was established.

The diocese did not disclose details of the abuse cases, other than the year or decade when the abuse occurred and the parishes or schools where the priests worked. Fifteen priests had a single accuser, while multiple allegations were made against the others. Thirteen priests abused boys, 12 abused girls and three abused boys and girls.

The list includes previous known abusers George McFadden and Jeremy Coyle. Thirty-nine victims came forward with allegations of abuse against McFadden, who served more than a dozen parishes in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. The diocese settled a series of civil lawsuits involving McFadden for a total of $2.7 million in the early 2000s.

Overall, the diocese said it has paid settlements totaling $4.5 million to 58 victims since 2002, the year the U.S. Conference of Bishops created a charter requiring U.S. dioceses to protect children from abuse.