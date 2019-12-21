No. 7 story of 2019: Sioux City's ban on pit bulls repealed

Some residents brought their pit bull and pit bull mix service dogs to Monday night council meetings, while others stood at the podium in the council chambers at City Hall and talked about the dogs they lost due to the ban. Those who were vehemently opposed to overturning the ban didn't remain quiet, either.

Jim Rixner, who was a member of the council that enacted the pit bull ban, said at an Oct. 21 council meeting that he was concerned about pit bulls returning to the city in the wrong hands.

"The problem is 10 percent of us people who are drug owners will have pit bulls again. The problem is the 10 to 15 percent gangbangers or want-to-be gangbangers that will bring their pit bulls back," Rixner said during that meeting.

In a letter to the editor that was published on Oct. 20 in The Journal, Rixner wrote that Councilwoman Rhonda Capron had "a conflict of interest" and should abstain from voting on the issue. Capron, who at the time was seeking a third four-year term on the council, owns a 13-year-old pit bull mix named "Chief" that was grandfathered in.