SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The lives of dozens of South Sioux City residents were disrupted for several days in late May and early June after an explosion rocked the Andersen Farms grain elevator, leading emergency personnel to evacuate the surrounding neighborhood because of fears that the damaged structure might collapse.
A worker injured in the blast later died.
The accident and the coordinated response to keep the damaged elevator from endangering neighboring residents is the Journal's No. 2 story of 2019.
Shortly before 1 p.m. on May 29, an explosion tore a large hole in the side of the elevator's tower at 2415 Fourth St. The ensuring fire inside the elevator created clouds of black smoke that could be seen from miles away. After firefighters from several area towns were summoned to help contain and extinguish the fire, city personnel closed area streets and evacuated dozens of residents who lived in nearby homes because the structure was deemed unstable and a threat to collapse.
Evacuees were displaced for nearly two weeks while authorities determined how to topple the structure without causing damage to the surrounding area. Finally, on June 11, a demolition company was able to pull the damaged tower down and dismantle damaged portions of it. Displaced for 13 days, evacuees were able to return home, and the emergency situation was over.
The fallout from the explosion was far from over, however.
On July 9, 55-year-old Maurice C. Kellogg, of Dakota City, a worker at the elevator who had been hospitalized with severe burns, died of his injuries.
A cause of the explosion has not been released. Local and state fire officials are no longer investigating the case, and other government agencies dropped their investigations because the privately-owned elevator did not have enough workers to fall within agency jurisdictions.
In October, the city of South Sioux City filed a petition against Andersen Farms Inc. and Bryce Andersen, seeking reimbursement of more than $120,000 it spent in response to the explosion. The city said in its lawsuit, filed in Dakota County District Court, that Andersen had failed to pay a $120,034 invoice it sent to him in July for payment of emergency expenses racked up by the city in response to the explosion.
In a response to the lawsuit, Andersen denied the allegations and asked that the lawsuit be dismissed.
No hearings in the case have been scheduled.