No. 6 story of 2019: South Sioux City police officer shot in line of duty

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2019 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal editors. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 30, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Dec. 31.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- When South Sioux City Police Officer Brian Van Berkum was released from the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center on May 16, he received a hero's welcome and was greeted by well-wishers showing their support with waves, applause and signs along Dakota Avenue, thanking him for his service.

The 19-year veteran of the force was shot in the abdomen and leg during a gunfire exchange with Luis A. Quinones Rosa, while answering a report of a man with a gun outside of Los Amigos, a 1313 Dakota Ave. nightclub and bar, on May 11.

After being shot by Quinones Rosa, Van Berkum returned fire, shooting the 25-year-old once in the leg. Quinones Rosa, a Puerto Rico native, died in a Sioux City hospital of excessive blood loss after the shot severed his femoral artery.

A caravan of law enforcement vehicles escorted Van Berkum as he left the hospital, crossed the Veterans Memorial Bridge and rode down Dakota Avenue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}