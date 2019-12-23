No. 6 story of 2019: South Sioux City police officer shot in line of duty

Editor's note: The Journal today continues its countdown of the Top 10 Stories of 2019 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal editors. The No. 1 story will be revealed on Dec. 30, and the Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Dec. 31.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- When South Sioux City Police Officer Brian Van Berkum was released from the MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center on May 16, he received a hero's welcome and was greeted by well-wishers showing their support with waves, applause and signs along Dakota Avenue, thanking him for his service.
The 19-year veteran of the force was shot in the abdomen and leg during a gunfire exchange with Luis A. Quinones Rosa, while answering a report of a man with a gun outside of Los Amigos, a 1313 Dakota Ave. nightclub and bar, on May 11.
After being shot by Quinones Rosa, Van Berkum returned fire, shooting the 25-year-old once in the leg. Quinones Rosa, a Puerto Rico native, died in a Sioux City hospital of excessive blood loss after the shot severed his femoral artery.
A caravan of law enforcement vehicles escorted Van Berkum as he left the hospital, crossed the Veterans Memorial Bridge and rode down Dakota Avenue.
Van Berkum said he was overwhelmed by the community's support. Already a popular figure who was known by the nickname "Shorty," he also coached the high school swim team and the middle school soccer team. He saw hundreds of elementary, middle and high school students displaying signs that read, "Thank you, Officer Shorty."
"Man, that response was just incredible," he said at the time. "I still can't believe that for me."
In the aftermath, the South Sioux City Council approved a police department policy for use of body cameras by its officers. The timing of the decision -- which occurred on May 13, just two days after the shooting -- was a coincidence. Police Chief Ed Mahon said it was long in the works.
Also, Nebraska law requires that a grand jury must be impaneled after an individual has died while apprehended or is in custody.
On Aug. 16, a grand jury found that Van Berkum's action in the fatal shootout was not criminal and no charges will be filed.
Mahon said he believed the case was clear-cut and the grand jury's finding was the only outcome possible.
"I'm very happy the system worked," he said. "The facts came out, the truth came out, and the grand jury made a decision based on the facts and the truth."