No students, no staffers test positive for COVID in Sioux City's public schools this week

SIOUX CITY -- Public schools in Sioux City were free of COVID-19 infections among students or staffers who attended school this week.

This week's numbers -- or lack thereof -- reported by the Sioux City Community School District on Friday are better than the last several weeks, when a small handful of infections were reported. The district's efforts to control the virus appear to have been largely successful since the beginning of 2021.

As of Wednesday, 11 students were out of school with the virus and another 174 were in quarantine. (These numbers are not the same as the number of students who had the virus while in classes.) Also on Wednesday there were 18 district employees who were out of school with the virus, and one was in quarantine.

By way of comparison, on Wednesday there were also 271 students out of classes due to non-COVID illnesses.

Woodbury County's COVID-19 infection numbers remained stable this week. There were 19 infections reported in the county Friday, following 23 on Thursday, 23 on Wednesday, and 22 on Tuesday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department.

