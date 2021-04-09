 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No students, no staffers test positive for COVID in Sioux City's public schools this week
0 comments

No students, no staffers test positive for COVID in Sioux City's public schools this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Public schools in Sioux City were free of COVID-19 infections among students or staffers who attended school this week. 

This week's numbers -- or lack thereof -- reported by the Sioux City Community School District on Friday are better than the last several weeks, when a small handful of infections were reported. The district's efforts to control the virus appear to have been largely successful since the beginning of 2021. 

As of Wednesday, 11 students were out of school with the virus and another 174 were in quarantine. (These numbers are not the same as the number of students who had the virus while in classes.) Also on Wednesday there were 18 district employees who were out of school with the virus, and one was in quarantine. 

By way of comparison, on Wednesday there were also 271 students out of classes due to non-COVID illnesses. 

Woodbury County's COVID-19 infection numbers remained stable this week. There were 19 infections reported in the county Friday, following 23 on Thursday, 23 on Wednesday, and 22 on Tuesday, according to the Siouxland District Health Department

Sioux City School District logo 2018
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Abraham Lincoln statue rededicated

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News